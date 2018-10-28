Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Pakistan

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh medical colleges’ entrance test leaked

KARACHI: An entrance test for medical colleges that was scheduled to be held today (Sunday) as per the uniform admission policy across Sindh was leaked last night.

The entrance test had been leaked and was being sold in Dadu, Hyderabad and Larkana, Geo News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had taken several into custody for allegedly leaking the paper.

National Testing Service (NTS) head Syed Masood Hussain Rizvi dismissed the alert and said that the reports regarding the test leaking have been doing the rounds for a week. “The paper that was being distributed is old,” he added.

"Ignore the date that is mentioned on the paper that was being sold," Rozvi asserted.

Responding to the issue, Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Rafi stated that it is the responsibility of NTS to prepare and transport the tests to centres.”

Liaquat Medical University vice chancellor also agreed with Rafi's statement and said, "We have nothing to do with the leak as the test is overlooked by NTS."

The admission test is being held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur among other cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Rafi had announced last month that for the first time in the history of medical and dental colleges in the province, students will be given admission through a uniform policy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Naval chief visits forwards posts

Naval chief visits forwards posts
PSP leaders in talks with Ishratul Ebad to form new party

PSP leaders in talks with Ishratul Ebad to form new party
Fakhr-e-Alam shares remaining #MissionParwaaz plan from Japan

Fakhr-e-Alam shares remaining #MissionParwaaz plan from Japan

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage