Sindh medical colleges’ entrance test leaked

KARACHI: An entrance test for medical colleges that was scheduled to be held today (Sunday) as per the uniform admission policy across Sindh was leaked last night.

The entrance test had been leaked and was being sold in Dadu, Hyderabad and Larkana, Geo News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had taken several into custody for allegedly leaking the paper.

National Testing Service (NTS) head Syed Masood Hussain Rizvi dismissed the alert and said that the reports regarding the test leaking have been doing the rounds for a week. “The paper that was being distributed is old,” he added.

"Ignore the date that is mentioned on the paper that was being sold," Rozvi asserted.

Responding to the issue, Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Rafi stated that it is the responsibility of NTS to prepare and transport the tests to centres.”

Liaquat Medical University vice chancellor also agreed with Rafi's statement and said, "We have nothing to do with the leak as the test is overlooked by NTS."

The admission test is being held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur among other cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Rafi had announced last month that for the first time in the history of medical and dental colleges in the province, students will be given admission through a uniform policy.