Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors' salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Chowk, a documentary film by Mahera Omar, had its world premiere at the 12th Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival, says a press release received here today from Ankara, Turkey.

Situated in the heart of the historic Arambagh neighbourhood, the once vibrant community space in Karachi had in recent years become a favourite jaunt of drug addicts and a dumping ground for trash.

The documentary is about an urban intervention by architect and heritage consultant Marvi Mazhar to bring the pre-partition era chowk back to its former charm. “Homes were small back then. Women would bring home cooked meals in the evenings and have dinner with their husbands when they came back from work.

Girls played on the roundabout, their scarves tied around their necks, playing childhood games. It was a lively place before the authorities made a mess of it” says Masood ul Hasan, tailor and owner at Tailor de Pak to Marvi in the film.

“Do what you will, the chowk will stay as it is”, he adds as she tells him about her plan to rehabilitate the neglected space.

“When I heard about Marvi taking on such an important urban intervention, I wanted to make a film about her efforts to engage the local community in taking back ownership of their beloved chowk (public square), says director Mahera Omar.

“We need such projects to make Karachi a more liveable place again”. In attendance were architects, urban planners, film buffs, students from the Urdu department of Istanbul University and Pakistanis working in Turkey.

The director Mahera Omar, who previously won an award for best documentary (second prize) for Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist at the same festival, was present at the screening. Further information and photos from Facebook.com/PakistanChowkFilm

More From Pakistan

PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn't in 10 years: CM Buzdar

PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar
Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC

Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC
Netizens respond to govt-led 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Pakistan's agri sector to invigorate under CPEC

Pakistan’s agri sector to invigorate under CPEC
