Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback.

The portal is a simple tool that allows citizens to register themselves through an app and send their complaints to the concerned government departments.

The government-led app has already gripped a score of reviews lauding the government over the initiative and cited it as their big achievement towards a developed Pakistan.

“It's very helpful for common man. Thank you very much PM great Imran khan”, one user wrote in the review section, while another commended the prime minister for the convenient measure taken to relieve the poor people.

Another five-star rater wrote: “This is very good attempt from IK and team. Hope it will work and minimise corruption”.

“Great initiative from the IK already used KP citizen portal very satisfied from that one and I hope that this will be like KP portal”, another stated.

“This is very useful app, 5 stars to PTI Govt for taking this initiative; i hope Pakistani citizen will use this app positively. I hope people won't use this app to exploit or blackmail some official... Want to add one more thing for app developer that in future there gonna be heavy load on this app pls develop it accordingly.. App is little slow while updating the particulars in profile option,” another wrote.

While legions of users have anticipated the app, others are hoping that the complaints actually be looked upon to with proper implementation to the solutions.

“Just installed, hopefully it'll be a great step to solve public issues,” a user commented.

Although the app has been designed to receive concerns of citizens whether they live in Pakistan or abroad, users have mentioned various glitches mostly in either registering with a foreign phone number or receiving s confirmation.

Although the app is in its developing stage, many users have given the app a five-star solely to applaud the initiative.

Aside the technical glitches owing to the massive  traffic, here's what you can  do with it.

The application allows citizens to register their complaints about multiple sectors of service delivery.

Citizens can also provide feedback and rate their complaint resolution to inform authorities in case if complaint is not resolved to their level of satisfaction.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey
PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar

PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar
Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC

Nawaz Sharif to skip JUI-F-led opposition APC
Pakistan’s agri sector to invigorate under CPEC

Pakistan’s agri sector to invigorate under CPEC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey

Documentary film Pakistan Chowk premiers in Turkey

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage