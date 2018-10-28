Sun October 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

PM Imran felicitates Turkish govt, nation on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday on behalf of the people, government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, felicitated the people and government of Turkey on the auspicious occasion of their 95th Republic Day.

“The historic proclamation of Turkey as a Republic marked the rejuvenation of a nation that refused to bow down before the forces of colonialism and imperialism.

Turkey’s courageous stance resonates till today with freedom loving people the world over,” a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister noted with satisfaction that their forefathers stood with their Turkish brothers and sisters during their national struggle.

“Our Turkish brethren have similarly stood by our side, during every moment of challenge and difficulty.

This legacy of mutual support stems from a deeply held and assiduously nurtured friendship rooted in common denominations of history, faith and culture, he added.

Prime minister Khan said Pakistan took great comfort in contemporary Turkey’s numerous achievements.

Under farsighted Turkish leadership, Turkey has made multiple strides in diverse fields.

And Pakistan and Turkey’s unmatched friendship has happily gained strength and substance, he added.

He said it was his great hope to see their bonds continued to grow from strength to strength, and for Pakistan-Turkey partnership to deliver even greater dividends for their brotherly countries and their peoples.

