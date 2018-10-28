Fazl meets Nawaz to convince him to attend APC

LAHORE: A meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman was underway at the latter's resident in Jati Umrah on Sunday.

Sources told Geo News that Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and Pervaiz Rashid were also present in the meeting.

The sources said that purpose of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's visit to Sharif was to persuade the former prime minister to personally attend All Parties Conference (APC) that opposition plans to hold on October 31.

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of the PMLN were also expected to join the meeting.

Pakistan People's Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to attend the APC and is also willing to meet Mian Nawaz Sharif.

But, according to Geo News, Sharif has expressed reservation over a meeting with Zardari.