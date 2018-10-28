Money laundering case: FIA releases Namar Majeed

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday released Namar Majeed, the son of Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, a day after it took him into custody in connection with money laundering case.

FIA officials said Majeed was arrested on the orders of the court for interrogation.

They said the family of Namar Majeed had sought time from the court to produce him.

Under the court orders, the family is now bound to present him on Tuesday, according to the FIA.

Namar Majeed was arrested outside the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court on Saturday.



