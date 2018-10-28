Sun October 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Money laundering case: FIA releases Namar Majeed

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday released Namar Majeed, the son of Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, a day after it took him into custody in connection with money laundering case.

FIA officials said Majeed was arrested on the orders of the court  for interrogation.

They said the family of Namar Majeed had sought  time from the court to produce him.

 Under the court orders, the family is now bound to  present him on Tuesday, according to the FIA.

Namar Majeed was  arrested outside the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court  on Saturday.

     

