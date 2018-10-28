Sun October 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has dismissed reports about landing of Israeli plane in Islamabad and termed these 'concocted and baseless'.

Talking to media before his departure for Turkey in the wee hours of Sunday, Dr Arif Alvi also ruled out establishing any kind of relations with Israel.

He said, "Pakistan highlighted atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine before the world. Islamabad is not establishing any kind of relations with Israel."

About Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia, President Arif Alvi said, "Saudi Arabia is our friend, who helped Pakistan in time of need."

The President said, "PM Imran will soon visit China and discuss investment."

President Arif Alvi is leaving for Turkey on three-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

