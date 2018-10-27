Being attacked from all sides to reverse 18th Amendment, says Zardari

LAHORE: Former President Asif Ali Zardari said that he is being attacked from all sides to repeal the 18th Amendment which empowers provinces.

He was speaking at a press conference held here on Saturday.

Zardari said, “They are arresting my friends. There is a group in Sindh, which I supported in the past, is facing the music these days. They claimed that it laundered money through fake accounts”.

He further told the media that the reason for all this is to pressurize him into revoking the 18th Amendment. Apart from Sindh, even KPK, Baluchistan and Punjab will also not agree to this act. He said, “But no province including Punjab would agree to do that let alone Sindh”.

“The actors are worse than the act. They are bad actors. Actors of dictatorial act are doing a poor job. They will reap what they are sowing,” he remarked during the Press conference.

Answering to a question regarding toppling the present government , he said: “Neither Nawaz [Sharif] needs it to do nor I”.

Zardari cleared that he didin’t ask for NRO from Gen (Retired) Musharaf and he will not ask it from PM Imran Khan. He is not interested in toppling the government, rather they want the rulers to grow tired of it.