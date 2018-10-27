Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Peshawar police bust gang of mobile phone snatchers

PESHAWAR: A 9-member gang of mobile phone snatchers was busted by Peshawar Police on Saturday.

According to police, more than snatched cellular phones were recovered and returned to their respective owners in a ceremony.

PTI officially announced the good news via their Twitter handle acknowledging the efforts of KP and Peshawar Police Department.

After receiving complaints, a special squad was formed by Peshawar CCPO Qazi Jamil. The mobiles were being smuggled to Afghanistan.

The details were also announced by Peshawar Police’s twitter handle. “Peshawar Police fully committed to make Peshawar a safe city,” stated the force.


