Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Shahzad Qasim as his Special Assistant on Power Sector.

The news was announced by PTI’s official twitter handle on Saturday stating, “PM Imran Khan has appointed Mr Shahzad Qasim as his special assistant on power.

He did Masters in Energy and Policy Management from Univ of Pennsylvania.

He served at senior executive positions for the AES Corp, a fortune 500 company, Vice-Chairman of NGP, an IPP of renewable energy.”



They also attached a picture of Official notice issued by Cabinet Division, clearly describing their responsibilities and functions with his picture.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Mr. Shahzad has to perform the following functions.

I. To work with the Power Division and Task Force on Energy;

II. To develop a plan for resource mobilization for addressing the Circular Debt issue;

III. To develop a plan for optimum funding of a Power Sector Support Fund in the light of international best practices, while keeping in view the political, economic and social fabric of Pakistan; and,

IV. Execute any other initiative, or implement any other policies, as directed by the Prime Minister of Federal Minister for Power.