Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi has been shifted to death cell after a raid by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at Karachi's Central Jail.  

Jatoi  is on death row in  Shahzeb Khan murder case. 

The chief justice paid a visit to Landhi jail to review prison facilities and other issues. 

When he saw Jatoi’s prison room, the chief justice was annoyed at the C-Class facility available to him and questioned how someone convicted in a murder case could be allowed such facilities.

According to Geo, the chief justice ordered the prison authorities to transfer Jatoi to the death cell, and summoned a report from the IG Prisons.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

The Supreme Court earlier this year took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order.

