Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi has been shifted to death cell after a raid by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at Karachi's Central Jail.

Jatoi is on death row in Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The chief justice paid a visit to Landhi jail to review prison facilities and other issues.

When he saw Jatoi’s prison room, the chief justice was annoyed at the C-Class facility available to him and questioned how someone convicted in a murder case could be allowed such facilities.

According to Geo, the chief justice ordered the prison authorities to transfer Jatoi to the death cell, and summoned a report from the IG Prisons.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

The Supreme Court earlier this year took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order.

