Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Occupied Kashmir faces shutdown as Black Day is observed

Black Day is being observed on Saturday by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control as an act of retaliation against the Indian occupation in the region.

On the day of remembrance, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi expressed his support and lauded the courage of the inhabitants of Valley  while paying his accolades to all the lives lost in Occupied Kashmir, stressing that they have the “lawful right to self-determination.”

“United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions, has validated the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite,” he added further.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended his support for the Kashmiris stating that the day stands as dark memory in the region’s history while also calling for the establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry to probe into the Indian occupying powers violating human rights.

To honour the people of Kashmir, a photographic exhibition was also held in Washington to display the violation of human rights that has unfolded in the region over the extensive time period, as revealed by the official Twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan. 

In observance of the Black Day, the Occupied Kashmir is  undergoing a complete shutdown with numerous rallies and seminars held around the world to  mark the day. 

