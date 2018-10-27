Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on  Saturday said no Israeli aircraft entered Pakistani airspace or landed at any of its airport.

A spokesperson of the CAA,  said that the reports in this regard are  baseless.

Earlier, a tweet from a Israeli journalist that an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad has sparked a storm of rumors on social media.

According to BBC the plane was not registered in Israel and it actually flew from Amman.

Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haretz who first tweeted about the alleged arrival of the aircraft, said the plane did not directly fly from the Israeli capital into Islamabad.

He, however,  spoke of a trick the pilot allegedly may have used to make it look like a flight from Amman-Islamabad instead of a Tel Aviv-Islamabad flight.

Quoting the BBC report, PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter and sought explanation from the government.

Responding to Iqbal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asked him not to worry as Pakistan was in the safe hands.

"The fact is that neither Imran is a Nawaz Sharif nor he has a fake Aristotle like you in his cabinet. We will neither hold secret talks with Modi nor Israel," he wrote in Urdu.


