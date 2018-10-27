Child abuse scandal: Suspect held for sexual assault of minors

LAHORE: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of at least two minor boys in Okara's Renala Khurd area.



According to Geo News, police have arrested a man namely Asad, who is said to be the son of an influential local and is alleged to be a serial abuser with more than dozen victims in Chak 6/1L and Chak 18/1L villages near Renala Khurd, the tehsil headquarters of Okara district.

The case was first reported by The News journalist Umar Cheema in his exclusive report which was published in the newspaper on Friday.

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

According to the report, the parents of several victims have either been submitted into silence, or have been failed by the system or circumstances if they decided to proceed against the accused. A complaint was even registered with the FIA's Cybercrime Wing but went unnoticed.

Asad was arrested after police registered a case on the complaint of one of the victims' fathers, is also accused of filming and photographing the abuse.

Meanwhile, the victims' parents were reported to have said that they were being pressurized by the influential family of the suspect. Police officers at the Renala Khurd city station declined to comment on the matter.

The case from Renala Khurd, located around 110 kilometres away from Kasur, is the latest child sexual abuse scandal since the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ameen Fatima in Kasur shocked the nation earlier this year.

Zainab's convicted murderer, Imran Ali, was hanged to death at the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore earlier this month after a speedy trial.