Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Civil service reforms that work

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

PTI govt bans first-class travel for PM, Chairman Senate, Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has issued new guidelines for the foreign visits of Prime Minister, cabinet members, Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate.

As per the guidelines, the government has put ban on first class travle of Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and the Foreign Minister.

Only President of Pakistan and Chief Justice will avail the facility of first class travelling, it added.

It further says federal ministers, state ministers, advisors and special assistants can travel abroad only three times in a year, however, this three trips a year is not applicable for foreign and finance ministers.

