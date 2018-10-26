PTI govt bans first-class travel for PM, Chairman Senate, Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has issued new guidelines for the foreign visits of Prime Minister, cabinet members, Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate.



As per the guidelines, the government has put ban on first class travle of Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and the Foreign Minister.

Only President of Pakistan and Chief Justice will avail the facility of first class travelling, it added.

It further says federal ministers, state ministers, advisors and special assistants can travel abroad only three times in a year, however, this three trips a year is not applicable for foreign and finance ministers.