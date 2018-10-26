Maritime ministry orders probe into oil spill at Mubarak Village

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has contacted Navy, PMSA and Ministry of Petroleum to launch an enquiry into ascertain the nature of the oil spill at Mubarak Village to the beach south esat of Cape Monze light house.

In a press statement, the ministry said that news of an oil spill near Mubarak village has been doing rounds since yesterday.

“Two trails of slight oil spillage were observed close to the beach south east of Cape Monze light house. The minor oil spill at Mubarak village beach area is being cleaned,” it said.

The Ministry of Petroleum Division has also confirmed the same, it added.

According to the ministry, pumping operations from BYCO shore lines to SPM have been suspended.

“NIO team is collecting samples for analysis. PMSA is coordinating with all relevant stake holders to plug in support for cleanup the spillage,” it added.