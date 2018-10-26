German envoy Martin Kobler loves ‘delicious’ Karachi biryani

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Islamabad Martin Kobler gorged on delicious Karachi’s chicken biryani during his trip to the metropolis on Friday.

The German envoy, who has become something of a celebrity in Pakistan for his positive portrayal of the country, took to Twitter to share his experience of tasting Karachi biryani.

“What a surprise! Just seen @CMSindhOfficial Murad Ali Shah in #Karachi.He has seen my tweet yday when I had biryani in #Lahore. What a nice gesture to invite me to taste karachi biryani. It was VERY VERY DELICIOUS! Mutton and chicken and tasty raita! Thanks CM! @presscmsindh,” Kobler tweeted.

Yesterday, the ambassador paid a visit to Lahore, where he was served biryani.

“And once again: enjoying delicious Biryani at Biryani King in #Lahore. What a mix of spices! Great place to have a quick lunch!,” he wrote.



