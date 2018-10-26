Army Chief confirms death sentence of 14 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The ISPR, media wing of the military, said the terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, killing of innocent civilians and destruction of educational institutions/ Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Hotel Malam Jabba, Swat.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 22 persons including three civilians, 19 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/Police Officials and injuring 23 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 8 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.