Fri October 26, 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah
October 26, 2018

Senator Waqar denies owning any asset in UAE after wrongful attribution

LONDON: Former Federal Minister and well-known businessman Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan has strongly denied media reports that he is amongst 30 politicians and nearly 300 Pakistanis who own properties in Dubai and that his name has been wrongfully misunderstood with a certain “Waqar Ahmad”.

Some news channels aired news on Thursday alleging that Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan was in the top 30 list of politicians who owned properties, worth tens of billions, in Dubai but speaking to The News/Geo the former minister said that his name has been misunderstood with a certain “Waqar Ahmad, resident of House No. 100-D-1, Gulberg, 111, Lahore”.

Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan, who is in London these days, sent a copy of the legal clarification note sent on Thursday to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad - a copy of which is available with The News - in which the Senator has informed the FIA that his name has included in the list of the Pakistani who own properties in UAE.

The letter sent by the lawyer stated: “We hereby clarify and declare that neither our client owns any moveable and immovable property in UAE no his spouse, children, corporate entity own any asset in UAE. 

A list has been submitted before the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan by the Attorney General for Pakistan pertaining to 300 Pakistani Citizens, who own and possess properties in UAE.

 At Serial No. 1 of the said List, there is mention of one Waqar Ahmad, R/o House No. 100-D-1, Gulberg III, Lahore who is altogether a different person. This is further clarified that the name of our client is Waqar Ahmed Khan, S/o Gulzar Ahmed Khan, R/o 91-B/2, Gulberg III, Lahore.”

Senator Khan regretted that his name was run on news channels in a lazy manner and noone bothered to check or verify facts. He told this scribe that it was shocking for him to see his name being linked with Dubai assets. 

“I have requested to the FIA through my lawyers to make it part of the record and set the record straight that the Waqar Ahmed mentioned in the FIA report is not me but someone else with whom I have no relation.”

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday questioned top officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), asking them to provide details of Pakistani nationals who owned property abroad but did not declare them according to Pakistani laws. 

The bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had asked the FIA for names of individuals to summon in court for owning property abroad without declaring it in Pakistan or paying tax on it.

The court ordered FIA to submit these names by the next hearing of the case on November 1, 2018.

Geo quoted an FBR official as saying few days back that the federal government has decided to issue notices to 300 Pakistani nationals who own properties in the United Arab Emirates. 

Geo News had reported that officials have also compiled a list of such individuals and top amongst the individuals were Waqar Ahmad who owns 22 properties in Dubai, Mohammad Khan owns 18; Zafar Ali, Noshad Haroon and Mohammad Ameen have 12 properties each.

