HRCP urges authorities to stop arbitrary curbs on freedom of movement

LAHORE: While the court has granted bail to human rights activist Gulalai Ismail, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is seriously concerned that her name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL) and her travel documents confiscated.

Ms Ismail, an internationally recognized defender of women’s rights, was taken into custody in Islamabad on 12 October, reportedly in connection with an FIR filed in August against 19 leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) – including Ms Ismail – allegedly for participating in a public gathering in Swabi.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has reiterated that ‘freedom of movement is an internationally accepted fundamental right. Ms Gulalai has alleged that her name was placed on the ECL for having participated in “anti-state activities”.

This has become an expedient label for human rights defenders, particularly those associated with the PTM. The right to peaceful dissent – especially when this means articulating “uncomfortable” truths about curtailed rights and freedoms – should not be branded routinely as “anti-state”.

‘HRCP calls on the authorities to remove all restrictions on Ms Ismail’s freedom of movement and her other rights, and to avoid using the ECL as an arbitrary and often politically motivated tool to curb the work of human rights defenders in Pakistan.’