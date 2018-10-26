Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HRCP urges authorities to stop arbitrary curbs on freedom of movement

LAHORE: While the court has granted bail to human rights activist Gulalai Ismail, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is seriously concerned that her name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL) and her travel documents confiscated. 

Ms Ismail, an internationally recognized defender of women’s rights, was taken into custody in Islamabad on 12 October, reportedly in connection with an FIR filed in August against 19 leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) – including Ms Ismail – allegedly for participating in a public gathering in Swabi.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has reiterated that ‘freedom of movement is an internationally accepted fundamental right. Ms Gulalai has alleged that her name was placed on the ECL for having participated in “anti-state activities”.

 This has become an expedient label for human rights defenders, particularly those associated with the PTM. The right to peaceful dissent – especially when this means articulating “uncomfortable” truths about curtailed rights and freedoms – should not be branded routinely as “anti-state”.

‘HRCP calls on the authorities to remove all restrictions on Ms Ismail’s freedom of movement and her other rights, and to avoid using the ECL as an arbitrary and often politically motivated tool to curb the work of human rights defenders in Pakistan.’

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui challenges his removal in SC

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui challenges his removal in SC
Maritime ministry orders probe into oil spill at Mubarak Village

Maritime ministry orders probe into oil spill at Mubarak Village
WWF-Pakistan expresses serious concerns over oil spill along Karachi coast

WWF-Pakistan expresses serious concerns over oil spill along Karachi coast
German envoy Martin Kobler loves ‘delicious’ Karachi biryani

German envoy Martin Kobler loves ‘delicious’ Karachi biryani
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report

Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer