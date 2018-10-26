Punjab University student says was assaulted by IJT students

LAHORE: A day after the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami beat up the husband of a female university on the campus of Punjab University in Lahore, another student has come out, saying he too was assaulted by Islami Jamiat-e-Tulba, Geo reported.

Zeeshan told media that he was beaten up by the IJT students at the Hailey College of Commerce.

The incident occurred after he had verbal argument with a fellow student Aslam Ranjha, who is an IJT member.

“Ranjha subjected me to torture after calling his friends. The incident occurred two weeks go,” he said.

On the other hand, Punjab University Professor Khalid Khan said that he had no knowledge of the incident

“If it is the same student then a case will be registered against him as an expelled student cannot enter the premises,” said the registrar.

Meanwhile, the university administration constituted a JIT to probe the incident in which a female student’s husband was thrashed.

Videos circulating on social media showed some IJT students beating up a man at the university’s campus, as a large crowd of people looked on while a woman screamed at the alleged perpetrators to stop.