Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistan

APP
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Local train service for Karachi to be inaugurated on Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is all set to launch cheap local train service for the labours of Karachi on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the low income people.

“The Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise for labourers to launch the train service which will run between Dhabeji-Landhi and Karachi,” Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Friday.

Sheikh Rashid said that President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the train on October 31, adding that the basic purpose of the train is to facilitate the labours and overcome the rush on roads of Karachi.

The minister said that this will be the launch of a sixth train within 60 days of the new elected government since assuming office.

“We will fulfill our promise and target for launching 10 new passenger and 15 freight trains in first 100 days of the government,” the minister added.

Sheikh Rashid said that the government will act as per the expectations of the nation and also give job opportunity to 10,000 unemployed on merit in Pakistan Railways.

“It is the slogan of Pakistan Railways that “Rest forbidden” and hoped that the deficit of Pakistan Railways will overcome within one year period,” the minister added.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways is also planning to launch passenger trains from Peshawar-Karachi only for poor oriented.

The minister said that in the next phase, a shuttle train running from Karachi to Hyderabad will also be launched.

Sheikh Rashid said that the incumbent government has already launched various local train services in Mianwali, Sukkur, and Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

President Arif Alvi spends time with locals in Khyber Village

President Arif Alvi spends time with locals in Khyber Village
Pakistan to host 7th World Wind Energy Conference in November

Pakistan to host 7th World Wind Energy Conference in November

KP to observe Oct 27 as Black Day against India's illegal occupation of Kashmir

KP to observe Oct 27 as Black Day against India's illegal occupation of Kashmir
Over 50 people will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry

Over 50 people will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'

Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree of 'raping her several times'
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?