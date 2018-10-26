Over 50 people will go to jail: Fawad Chaudhry

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday stated that over 50 people will be imprisoned.



The federal minister had been under hot water over his controversial statement made a day earlier that claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will be put behind bars again.

Following Fawad’s contentious statement, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris urged an accountability court in Islamabad to take notice of the statement that renders the credibility of the courts void.

Meanwhile, Fawad took to Twitter address the matter stating:

“Khawaja Haris is a senior lawyer and had he not taken millions in fee he would have also agreed that Nawaz should be sentenced.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that such full-proof cases take years to wrap up. The opposition neither has leadership nor vision and only politics to save money is taking place,” he added.

“Over 50 will be imprisoned,” the information minister further said.

On the other hand, Nawaz’s counsel Advocate Zubair Khalid stated, “A minister has said that the former premier will 100% go to prison again. The case’s decision is about to be announced, so how then did he know that Nawaz will be sentenced?”

Nawaz counsel furthermore asserted that a notice should be issued to the information minister and he be summoned, “If a notice is not taken regarding the statement then the court’s credibility will be damaged.”

“A transcript of his statement should be summoned,” Advocate Khawaja Haris added.