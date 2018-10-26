Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

FAISALABAD: Police on Thursday arrested a man after he posted his pictures to flaunt automatic weapons.

According to Geo News, Jamal Handal, a resident of Mansoor Abad, uploaded the pictures on Facebook that went viral.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Faisalabad Ashfaq Khan ordered the Police to arrest the man.

The police have lodged a case against him after taking him into custody and seizing a pistol from his possession.

The pictures also showed him firing into the air.