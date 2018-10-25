Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to biggest T20 win over Australia

Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to biggest T20 win over Australia

Pakistan

APP
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to observe 'Black Day' on Saturday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would observe Black Day on Saturday, October 27, throughout the country to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their unprecedented peaceful struggle for their right to self determination.

According to the interior ministry notification Thursday, the government has urged the public to wear black arm-bands, observe one minute silence at 1000 hours, besides offering Fateha for martyrs of Indian occupied Kashmir on the day.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Khan for comprehensive roadmap to address water woes

PM Khan for comprehensive roadmap to address water woes
NACTA, HEC ink MoU to combat extremism through joint research

NACTA, HEC ink MoU to combat extremism through joint research
Saudi Arabia not attached any condition with financial assistance, clarifies Asad Umar

Saudi Arabia not attached any condition with financial assistance, clarifies Asad Umar
Strain in Indo-Pak ties natural till Kashmir resolution: Qureshi

Strain in Indo-Pak ties natural till Kashmir resolution: Qureshi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?