Pakistan to observe 'Black Day' on Saturday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would observe Black Day on Saturday, October 27, throughout the country to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their unprecedented peaceful struggle for their right to self determination.
According to the interior ministry notification Thursday, the government has urged the public to wear black arm-bands, observe one minute silence at 1000 hours, besides offering Fateha for martyrs of Indian occupied Kashmir on the day.
