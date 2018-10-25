Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Pakistan lodges protest with Dutch envoy over blasphemous tweets

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Foreign Office and lodged a strong protest on  blasphemous tweets by Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders.

The foreign secretary conveyed deep concern and disappointment of the government and people of Pakistan on continued and deliberate malicious attempts of the Dutch Parliamentarian to hurt the sentiments of hundreds of millions across the world.

“Such acts cannot be allowed with impunity under the pretext of freedom of expression,” she said.

“These discriminatory incidents spread hate and intolerance and provoke extremism and violence, which were prohibited under human rights laws and standards.”

She called upon the Dutch government to condemn and take suitable measures to counter and prevent such actions from taking place.

The Dutch envoy assured that concerns of government and people of Pakistan would be conveyed to the concerned authorities in the Netherlands.

