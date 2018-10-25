Army chief vows to defend motherland against any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited troops on Line of Control (LoC) and vowed to defend the motherland against any misadventure.

“Pak Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region. We are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure,” General Bajwa told the troops, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.

“Kashmir remains the core unresolved agenda & we standby the Kashmiris in their just historical stance,” the COAS added.