State minister Shehryar Afridi meets pilgrims stuck at Taftan border

QUETTA: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari visited Taftan border on Thursday and met stranded pilgrims.

The minister took to Twitter to announce his visit to the Pakistan-Iran border area.

“Arrived at Quetta, visited Taftan border where our pilgrims were stuck. More than 45000 pilgrims have been handled by Pak House,” he tweeted.

Afridi also strongly condemned a coward attack on FC IG Balochistan. “Alhamdullilah we all r together & will resolve all major issues of Balochistan,” he wrote.

According to PTI’s Twitter handle, the two officials reviewed security arrangements and discussed other problems being faced by the pilgrims.

Tens of thousands of Pakistani Shia pilgrims travel to Iraq via Iran every year to mark Chehlum, the culmination of 40-day mourning period of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions at the battle of Karbala.