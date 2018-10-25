Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pillion riding has been banned in Karachi for five days on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).
This was announced by Secretary Home Sindh here on Thursday.
The secretary said pillion riding will be banned from October 28 to November 02, 2018.
Mobile phone service will also remain suspended on October 30 around the chehlum processions, he added.
KARACHI: Pillion riding has been banned in Karachi for five days on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).
This was announced by Secretary Home Sindh here on Thursday.
The secretary said pillion riding will be banned from October 28 to November 02, 2018.
Mobile phone service will also remain suspended on October 30 around the chehlum processions, he added.
Comments