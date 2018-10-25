Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has made significant reduction in the visa fees for Pakistani workers, said Finance Minister Asad Umar here Thursday.



Asad Umar said the Saudi Government has cut the visa fee for Pakistani workers from 2000 Riyals to only 300 Riyals.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had agreed to Prime Minister Imran Khan's suggestion to reduce visa fee for Pakistani workers.

The step is significant towards enhancing Pakistan's workforce in Saudi Arabia, as well as facilitating travel of people from both countries.

Also, Saudi Arabia has agreed to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year as balance of payment support and to provide a one-year deferred payment facility for oil payments, up to $3 billion, Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia has resulted in significant understandings between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.