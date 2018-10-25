CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan hopes that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will become a base to build future relationship between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister made these remarks while inaugurating Pakistan China Glass Manufacturing Complex on Thursday.

“Our Naya Pakistan’s vision is to transform Pakistan into a country so that our overseas Pakistanis could return and work here,” PM Khan said.

He said that his next big target was to build five million affordable housing units for masses.

“Inshahullah we will bring investment for housing units in line with our vision. It will create massive job opportunities,” he said.

The prime minister said that his government was also expecting a transfer of technology from China to Pakistan.

Pakistan has a young population who are in search for jobs. “With investment, unemployment will come down. Our government’s policy is simple. To remove hurdles for investors and businesses.”



"Ease of doing business in Pakistan was essential to eliminating unemployment and poverty from the country," he added.