Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Karachi faces fifth power outage in a month

KARACHI: Karachiites went through another massive power outage as several parts of the port city plunged into darkness late on Wednesday after power supply was suspended in the areas owing to tripping of transmission lines.

As per details, Karachi  faced yet another power outage, the fifth such blackout experienced by the city within a month.

The areas, which were mostly affected along with other parts of the port city, including,  FB Area, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Guslistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, PECHS Society, Korangi and Landhi.

Residents face severe distress as it is the fifth massive  breakdown in electricity supply in a month.

K-Electric

According to  KE statement, complaints of power outage have been received from a few areas of the city, where the teams are working to restore the supply.

