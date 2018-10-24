PIA donates Rs. 2.2 million for construction of dams

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Aviation / Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Muhammad Saqib Aziz, donated over Rs. 2.2 million to Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The secretary on Wednesday presented the cheque to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during a meeting here in Supreme Court building.