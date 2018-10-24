Canadian Pakistanis donate over $1 million for dams fund

KARACHI: The ruling PTI announced that Pakistani community living in Canada had donated more than a $1 million for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The announcement was made by the PTI on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Canada: Pakistani community in Canada donated $1 Million plus for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams,” the party tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation and overseas Pakistanis to donate for the construction of dams in this country.

Moreover, according to another tweet by PTI, Pakistanis living in Sauda Arab have also donated for the dams.



