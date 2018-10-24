Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Symbols of civilian authority being dismantled for PR purpose: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that symbols of civilian authority were being dismantled for mere Public Relation (PR) purposes.

The former minister took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his frustration over government’s plans to convert PM Houses into public parks, education institutions and museums.

These buildings, he said, were part of national heritage and had rich history attached to them.

The PML-N MNA also lamented that lavish residences of civil and military bureaucracy had remained untouched.

“Symbols of civilian authority PM House, CM Houses, Governor Houses are being dismantled for mere PR purposes while lavish residences of civil & military bureaucracy remain untouched. These buildings are part of national heritage & have rich history attached to them,” the interior minister tweeted.


