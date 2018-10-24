Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air chief meets Saudi assistant defence minister

Islamabad: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Pakistan Air Staff, who is on an official visit of Saudi Arabia, visited Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The Air Chief called on Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Ayesh, Assistant Minister of Defence of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

The air chief reiterated goodwill of the government and the people of Pakistan and thanked the Saudi leadership for their support to Pakistan and its armed forces. 

Both the dignitaries deliberated on defence and security cooperation, regional stability and steps towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries in general and air forces in particular.

Earlier in morning, the air chief met Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shireen Mazari presents potential strategic conflict resolution model for Kashmir

Shireen Mazari presents potential strategic conflict resolution model for Kashmir
PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan to address nation today
Info minister orders probe after PID building fire put out

Info minister orders probe after PID building fire put out
ECC approves increase in power tariff: sources

ECC approves increase in power tariff: sources
Load More load more

Spotlight

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water