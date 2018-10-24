Wed October 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Info minister orders probe after PID building fire put out

ISLAMABAD: A fire which broke out in the Press Information Department (PID) building was extinguished after two hours on Wednesday.

The blaze, which started on the sixth floor quickly engulfed the entire building. 

The fire was caused after a gas cylinder exploded, sources told Geo. 

As many as 65 vehicles and 175 firefighters took part in the operation to put out the blaze."Our initial objective was to rescue the people trapped inside. There was no loss of life reported," a firefighter official said. 

Committee to investigate fire: Chaudhry

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said a committee has been constituted to investigate the fire.

The committee will be headed by the Information Secretary.

He also commended the prompt response of the fire department.

The minister blamed the dilapidated state of the building for the incident, and said all the records of PID were being digitized.

Load More

Spotlight

