Baba Haider Zaman passes away at 82

ISLAMABAD: Baba Haider Zaman, the man behind the Hazara Province Movement, passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday at the age of 82.



Zaman had been admitted in a private hospital for a few days prior to his death.

He was a strong proponent of a separate Hazara province and his movement for a separate province gained momentum after NWFP was renamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He served as a provincial minister, Abbottabad nazim and district council chairman.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 2:00pm in Dewal village Abbottabad.