Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt accepts demands of protesting Utility Store employees

ISLAMABAD: The demands put forward by employees of Utility Stores were approved on Tuesday, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Naeem Ul Haque.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader approved all demands put forth by the workers of Utility Stores of protesting for permanent contracts and against the likely closure of the stores adding that they were all reasonable and acceptable to the government.

“All demands of Utility Stores Employees are reasonable and acceptable to Government. PMLN and PPP who in the last ten years have destroyed Utility Stores and made it bankrupt are now trying to incite some miscreants. All 15000 employees have a bright future under PTI government,” read Haque’s tweet.

The employees of the corporation prompted the government to settle Rs27.6 billion worth of its subsidy claims that had been in pending since the past seven years leading to the probable closure of the stores across the country due to a financial crisis.

Furthermore, the disgruntled employees also demanded that their contracts be made permanent with a raise in their salaries and wages. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Saudi Arabia agrees to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year: FO

Saudi Arabia agrees to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year: FO
Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters

Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters
Pakistan desperate for real leadership, not foreign loans, says Bakhtawar Bhutto

Pakistan desperate for real leadership, not foreign loans, says Bakhtawar Bhutto
Islamabad woman who abused police granted bail

Islamabad woman who abused police granted bail

Load More load more

Spotlight

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?