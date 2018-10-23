Govt accepts demands of protesting Utility Store employees

ISLAMABAD: The demands put forward by employees of Utility Stores were approved on Tuesday, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Naeem Ul Haque.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader approved all demands put forth by the workers of Utility Stores of protesting for permanent contracts and against the likely closure of the stores adding that they were all reasonable and acceptable to the government.

“All demands of Utility Stores Employees are reasonable and acceptable to Government. PMLN and PPP who in the last ten years have destroyed Utility Stores and made it bankrupt are now trying to incite some miscreants. All 15000 employees have a bright future under PTI government,” read Haque’s tweet.

The employees of the corporation prompted the government to settle Rs27.6 billion worth of its subsidy claims that had been in pending since the past seven years leading to the probable closure of the stores across the country due to a financial crisis.

Furthermore, the disgruntled employees also demanded that their contracts be made permanent with a raise in their salaries and wages.