Azerbaijan general calls on COAS

Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today (Tuesday).



According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, matters of mutual and professional interest including regional peace and stability were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.