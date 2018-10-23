Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine's ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to 'vacate' CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Azerbaijan general calls on COAS

Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today (Tuesday). 

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, matters of mutual and professional interest including regional peace and stability were discussed in the meeting. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. 

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

