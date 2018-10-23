President asks NADRA to facilitate women, marginalized segments in CNIC registration

President Arif Alvi has asked National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to come forward with a plan to remove the difficulties in the registration of women and other marginalized segments of the society.

The President said this during a briefing by Chairman NADRA Usman Y. Mobin about the ongoing projects and future initiatives of the organization here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Alvi emphasized that national identity card was a basic requirement for claiming any benefits from the Government. Therefore, it is important that all citizens including women are made to realize the importance of having registered themselves with NADRA, he added.

He underscored that NADRA and Local Governments should establish bonafide technical contacts in order to solve succession issues. For this purpose, the President pointed out, NADRA needs to evolve an effective data management strategy.

He also directed NADRA to evolve more secure system to check data leaks and strengthen its strategy against hack attacks.

The President further said that a coordinated effort among the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and NADRA is required to formulate a system of online visa services for the foreigners intending to visit Pakistan. He added that it would facilitate investors and tourists to visit Pakistan.

He called upon the NADRA to continue the work for the improvement of online voting system and to remove difficulties and bottlenecks. He stressed that NADRA needs to work upon digital identification and verification of voting for election 2023.