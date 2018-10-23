Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fake accounts, money-laundering mastermind Aslam Masood arrested by Interpol

ISLAMABAD: The mastermind of fake accounts and money-laundering, also the chief finance officer of the Omni Group, Aslam Masood have been arrested by Interpol in Jeddah, FIA sources have confirmed.

The sources at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said red warrants of Aslam Masood were issued in case related fake accounts and money-laundering a few days back and Pakistan had contacted the Interpol for the arrest of the accused.

FIA sources privy to the development said, "Aslam Masood was arrested by FIA upon his arrival at Jeddah airport from London last night."

Interpol has formally informed Pakistan of Masood's arrest, the FIA sources said and added that a team would be comprised to repatriate the accused within a day or two. Further investigation would be launched following his repatriation.

Sources said Aslam Khan escaped abroad on January 09 after start of the investigation into money-laundering case.

Aslam Masood was accused of fake accounts opened in various banks against different CNIC's. Other high officers of the bank were also involved in opening of these accounts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Azerbaijan general calls on COAS

Azerbaijan general calls on COAS
President asks NADRA to facilitate women, marginalized segments in CNIC registration

President asks NADRA to facilitate women, marginalized segments in CNIC registration
Rupee devaluation to have positive consequences on economy, Senate body told

Rupee devaluation to have positive consequences on economy, Senate body told
PM Khan vows to hold peace talks with India

PM Khan vows to hold peace talks with India
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side