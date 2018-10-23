Fake accounts, money-laundering mastermind Aslam Masood arrested by Interpol

ISLAMABAD: The mastermind of fake accounts and money-laundering, also the chief finance officer of the Omni Group, Aslam Masood have been arrested by Interpol in Jeddah, FIA sources have confirmed.



The sources at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said red warrants of Aslam Masood were issued in case related fake accounts and money-laundering a few days back and Pakistan had contacted the Interpol for the arrest of the accused.

FIA sources privy to the development said, "Aslam Masood was arrested by FIA upon his arrival at Jeddah airport from London last night."

Interpol has formally informed Pakistan of Masood's arrest, the FIA sources said and added that a team would be comprised to repatriate the accused within a day or two. Further investigation would be launched following his repatriation.

Sources said Aslam Khan escaped abroad on January 09 after start of the investigation into money-laundering case.

Aslam Masood was accused of fake accounts opened in various banks against different CNIC's. Other high officers of the bank were also involved in opening of these accounts.