Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI damaged property after budget speech to blame opposition: PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz' leaders said on Tuesday that the pictures released by the government after the budget speech of the ruckus followed by the protest were meant to taint the image of the opposition.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s MPA Sania Ashiq shared the circulating footage of the Punjab Assembly after the opposition leaders walked out clearing the demonstration, stating that the video only shows torn budget copies with the assembly’s furniture still intact.

She went on to assert that members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had damaged the furniture and misplaced it to present the opposition in a negative light.

“Finally: This is Punjab Assembly when the Opposition left after protesting. Only tore anti-people budget copies. The furniture is clearly seen intact & in its own place. Later on Speaker & PTI goons mercilessly damaged & misplaced the furniture just to blame the Opposition,” read her tweet.

On the other hand, leader of the opposition Hamza Shehbaz had also asserted while talking to the media outside the assembly on Tuesday that the picture shown of the furniture out-of-place was inaccurate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had been demonstrating against the suspension of six of their MPAs who were barred from entering the house upon getting blamed of destroying the property and creating a ruckus. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Khan vows to hold peace talks with India

PM Khan vows to hold peace talks with India
Pakistan tribal elders visit China

Pakistan tribal elders visit China
PM Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman

PM Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman
AM-PAK businessmen delegation to arrive in Karachi on Oct 30

AM-PAK businessmen delegation to arrive in Karachi on Oct 30
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment