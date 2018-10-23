PTI damaged property after budget speech to blame opposition: PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz' leaders said on Tuesday that the pictures released by the government after the budget speech of the ruckus followed by the protest were meant to taint the image of the opposition.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s MPA Sania Ashiq shared the circulating footage of the Punjab Assembly after the opposition leaders walked out clearing the demonstration, stating that the video only shows torn budget copies with the assembly’s furniture still intact.

She went on to assert that members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had damaged the furniture and misplaced it to present the opposition in a negative light.

“Finally: This is Punjab Assembly when the Opposition left after protesting. Only tore anti-people budget copies. The furniture is clearly seen intact & in its own place. Later on Speaker & PTI goons mercilessly damaged & misplaced the furniture just to blame the Opposition,” read her tweet.

On the other hand, leader of the opposition Hamza Shehbaz had also asserted while talking to the media outside the assembly on Tuesday that the picture shown of the furniture out-of-place was inaccurate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had been demonstrating against the suspension of six of their MPAs who were barred from entering the house upon getting blamed of destroying the property and creating a ruckus.