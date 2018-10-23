Tue October 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

PM Imran Khan pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool

MADINAH: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Isha prayers and Nawafil here on Monday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier upon arrival at Prince Muhammad International Airport, Imran Khan was received by Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman and a number of senior officials.

The PM arrived here on the first leg of his two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during which he will attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) being hosted by Riyadh.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umer, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of State / Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif.

