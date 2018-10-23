CJCSC, Chinese envoy discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China Yao Jing Monday called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including further strengthening of defence cooperation, were discussed during the meeting.

The ambassador lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by the country in war against terrorism.

Both the sides also reaffirmed the resolve for furtherance of strategic ties.