Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here's why India-Pakistan's FMs meet cancelled

NEW DELHI: Former Indian union finance minister  Yashwant Sinha on  Monday  made startling revelations about  the cancellation of scheduled meeting between external affairs ministers of Pakistan and India.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of centralising the decision making, Sinha claimed that the engagement  was cancelled because "Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not take the Prime Minister’s Office into confidence  about the meeting  which was scheduled between herself and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi".

India had  called off the meeting in New York last month, within 24 hours after agreeing to it by citing the killings of  policemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was reported to have said: “This proves that Swaraj’s voice is not heard. This is the reason she is sometimes referred to as a Twitter minister.”

Sinha also alleged that senior ministers, who are part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), are being kept in the dark about important decisions.

“All the important decisions are being taken by the PMO and others merely follow the orders. The working culture of Cabinet, as defined by the Constitution, is finished now,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desparate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desparate for loan' to shore up economy
PM arrives in Madina Munawara on two day visit of Saudi Arabia

PM arrives in Madina Munawara on two day visit of Saudi Arabia
PM Imran approves major incentives for facilitating remittances

PM Imran approves major incentives for facilitating remittances
Senate of Pakistan to host Asian Parliamentary delegates’ meeting at Gwadar

Senate of Pakistan to host Asian Parliamentary delegates’ meeting at Gwadar
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment