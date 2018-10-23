Here's why India-Pakistan's FMs meet cancelled

NEW DELHI: Former Indian union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday made startling revelations about the cancellation of scheduled meeting between external affairs ministers of Pakistan and India.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of centralising the decision making, Sinha claimed that the engagement was cancelled because "Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not take the Prime Minister’s Office into confidence about the meeting which was scheduled between herself and her Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi".

India had called off the meeting in New York last month, within 24 hours after agreeing to it by citing the killings of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was reported to have said: “This proves that Swaraj’s voice is not heard. This is the reason she is sometimes referred to as a Twitter minister.”



Sinha also alleged that senior ministers, who are part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), are being kept in the dark about important decisions.

“All the important decisions are being taken by the PMO and others merely follow the orders. The working culture of Cabinet, as defined by the Constitution, is finished now,” he alleged.