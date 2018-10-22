Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jibran Nasir thanks 1291 who voted for ‘politics of tolerance’

KARACHI: Independent candidate Jibran Nasir has congratulated PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi on winning yesterday’s by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111, Karachi.

“Congratulations to @ShahzadQPTI on winning #PS111. I am proud of my team who worked day and night and refused to bow down to propaganda in name of religion,” Jibran Nasir said in a Twitter statement on Monday.

The human rights activist said that he was grateful to all the 1291 people who had come out and voted for politics of tolerance.

“Our work goes on and we will continue to serve,” he said.

“During #PS111 byelections campaign we got signatures from more than 20,000 residents against Tanker Mafia and Water Theft,” Nasir wrote.

“We may not hold any public office like a MPA but we still have work to do and promises to fulfill and we will work to the fullest of our capacity to deliver,” he added.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Senate of Pakistan to host Asian Parliamentary delegates’ meeting at Gwadar

Senate of Pakistan to host Asian Parliamentary delegates’ meeting at Gwadar
Federal minister Faisal Vawda calls on CJP

Federal minister Faisal Vawda calls on CJP
UAE Crown Prince assures PM Imran of support

UAE Crown Prince assures PM Imran of support
Asif Zardari pays glowing tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Asif Zardari pays glowing tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding