Jibran Nasir thanks 1291 who voted for ‘politics of tolerance’

KARACHI: Independent candidate Jibran Nasir has congratulated PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi on winning yesterday’s by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111, Karachi.

“Congratulations to @ShahzadQPTI on winning #PS111. I am proud of my team who worked day and night and refused to bow down to propaganda in name of religion,” Jibran Nasir said in a Twitter statement on Monday.

The human rights activist said that he was grateful to all the 1291 people who had come out and voted for politics of tolerance.



“Our work goes on and we will continue to serve,” he said.

“During #PS111 byelections campaign we got signatures from more than 20,000 residents against Tanker Mafia and Water Theft,” Nasir wrote.

“We may not hold any public office like a MPA but we still have work to do and promises to fulfill and we will work to the fullest of our capacity to deliver,” he added.



