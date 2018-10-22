UAE Crown Prince assures PM Imran of support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone call with Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces, this afternoon and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.



Both sides expressed satisfaction on the existing momentum in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his government’s vision and priorities with the Crown Prince.

The Crown Prince assured Prime Minister Khan of UAE’s support and hoped that the new government would be successful in implementing its reform agenda under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Khan invited the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan. The Crown Prince accepted the invitation.