Mon October 22, 2018
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward
The death of a journalist

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Mansha Bomb put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb, who was arrested last week in cases related to occupying land of overseas Pakistanis worth billion of rupees, has been placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

The Interior Ministry put Mansha Bomb on the ECL on the request of Federal Investigation Agency.

Mansha Bomb, who was wanted in many criminal cases, was arrested last week by the Secretariat Police, Islamabad, from the premises of the Supreme Court. After his arrest by the Islamabad Police, he was handed over to the Punjab Police.

He came to the Supreme Court for surrendering himself to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). He waited for a long time outside Bench No 1 of the Supreme Court and waited for Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to appear before the bench.

Later on, he kept sitting in the Bench No 1 of the Supreme Court till 6:30pm, waiting for the chief justice. However, later police personnel went to Bench No 1 and took Mansha into custody and took him away from the Supreme Court building.

Mansha Bomb, the absconding suspect, and his two sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity. Last month, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the immediate arrest of the alleged land grabber, however, the authorities had failed to comply with the court orders.

According to the Punjab Police, at least 70 cases have been registered against Mansha. 

