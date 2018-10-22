Mon October 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Teacher suspended for discriminatory behavior with minority student

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has taken action on a complaint regarding religious discrimination filed by the parents of a student of class 4th Government Boys Primary School, Dhok Fateh, District Attock.

After the visit of District Education Officer to concerned school in Attock and meetings with students and teachers, consequent on the probe report, teacher has been suspended today and departmental inquiry has set up before a final action.

The move came after Dr Mazari tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her official Twitter account in which the family of Sharjeel Masih, a student of Government Primary School, Dhok Fateh Attock, had urged authorities to take action against the headmistress.

The message read that Sharjeel had allegedly been beaten and expelled by the headmistress for simply drinking water from the tap. The message stated that the headmistress had used a derogatory term for the boy.

“Acted on this complaint of such horrific discrimination against a child. Teacher has been suspended today & department inquiry set up before final action,” tweeted Shireen Mazari.

According to Mazari, action against the school teacher had been taken after the District Education Officer had visited the school and met students and teachers.

